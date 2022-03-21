Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €89.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.01 ($90.12).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €42.09 ($46.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a one year high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

