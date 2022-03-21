Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $42.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.