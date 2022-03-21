RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RMAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $28.49 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $538.20 million, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -108.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RE/MAX by 63.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.