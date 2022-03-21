Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.06.

AGLE opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 147,689 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 413,273 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

