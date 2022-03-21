Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.06 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 586,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 165,556 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
