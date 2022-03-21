Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.06 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 586,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 165,556 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

