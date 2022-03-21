MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 1.32.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

