Reviewing Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -29.57, meaning that its share price is 3,057% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotera Health has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Sotera Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health $931.48 million 6.51 $116.88 million $0.42 51.03

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Curative Biotechnology and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health 12.55% 42.00% 7.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Curative Biotechnology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curative Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

