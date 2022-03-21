GDS (GDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) is set to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $37.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Get GDS alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GDS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GDS by 1,029.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 91,094 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.