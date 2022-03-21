$34.29 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will report $34.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $35.72 million. CareCloud posted sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $153.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $154.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CareCloud by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CareCloud by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

