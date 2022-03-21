MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will post $558.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $553.45 million and the highest is $566.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $478.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI opened at $520.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a 12 month low of $406.73 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

