Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

