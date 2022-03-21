Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

AOMR stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

