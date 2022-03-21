Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of PSTL opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.64 million, a P/E ratio of 153.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

