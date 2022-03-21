Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

