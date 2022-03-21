$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) to report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $9.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $208.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $248.52. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 372.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

