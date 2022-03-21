Cintas (CTAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY22 guidance at $10.70-10.95 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTAS opened at $400.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.35 and its 200-day moving average is $408.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

