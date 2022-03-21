Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of AA opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

