Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BSBK stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Analysts forecast that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Masterson purchased 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bogota Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

