Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Piper Sandler

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,371.09 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Heska by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

