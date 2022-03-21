TheStreet Downgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Braskem alerts:

NYSE BAK opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Braskem has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Braskem by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Braskem by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

About Braskem (Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.