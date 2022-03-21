TheStreet Downgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.
NYSE BAK opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Braskem has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.93.
About Braskem (Get Rating)
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.