Softcat (LON:SCT) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.14) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,027.50 ($26.37).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,726 ($22.44) on Thursday. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,592.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,825.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

