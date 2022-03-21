Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

SWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

SWX opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

