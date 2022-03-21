California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRC. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business’s revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.08%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,096 shares of company stock worth $28,895,861 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

