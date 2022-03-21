StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $2.24 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.87.
About NanoViricides (Get Rating)
