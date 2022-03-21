Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of FND opened at $103.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.