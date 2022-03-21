Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Decreased by B. Riley

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -24.15%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

