GAN (GAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect GAN to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAN opened at $5.61 on Monday. GAN has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GAN by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 427,615 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in GAN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 338,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GAN by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

