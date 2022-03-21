Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £24,000 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 50,000 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,209.36).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Monday, February 21st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 495 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £222.75 ($289.66).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 255 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($195.64).

On Monday, December 20th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 396 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £225.72 ($293.52).

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 48 ($0.62) on Monday. Centaur Media Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.49 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.63%.

About Centaur Media (Get Rating)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.