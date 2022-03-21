Blend Labs (BLND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BLND opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,962 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLND. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

