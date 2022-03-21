Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report released on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $7.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

VRTS opened at $238.51 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $203.76 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $20,103,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.