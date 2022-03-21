Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.99. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

