BuzzFeed (BZFD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ BZFD opened at $4.79 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BZFD shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)
BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.