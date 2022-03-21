BuzzFeed (BZFD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BZFD opened at $4.79 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BZFD shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

