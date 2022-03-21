Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €157.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($280.22) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €224.75 ($246.98).

Shares of RI opened at €189.70 ($208.46) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €191.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €197.08. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($149.73).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

