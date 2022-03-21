Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Raised to C$1.50

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Shares of CVE:LXE opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.