Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cody Slater acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723 in the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

