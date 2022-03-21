Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.10 ($11.10) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.11) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.34) price objective on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.44) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.60 ($10.55) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.57) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.14).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

