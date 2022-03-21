Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group’s (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brilliant Earth Group had issued 8,333,333 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $99,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Brilliant Earth Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

