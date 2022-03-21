Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group’s (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brilliant Earth Group had issued 8,333,333 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $99,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Brilliant Earth Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.39.
In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,929 in the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
