Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) to Raise $18 Million in IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) expects to raise $18 million in an initial public offering on Friday, March 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,000,000 shares at $8.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last year, Rail Vision Ltd. generated $420,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $5.1 million. The company has a market-cap of $125.6 million.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Rail Vision Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is an IPO, but it is a unit offering. IPOScoop has NO CALL on unit offerings. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to buy one ordinary share. The company has applied to list the ordinary shares and warrants on NASDAQ under the symbols “RVSN” and “RVSNW” respectively. The IPO consists of up to 1.97 million units at $8 to $10 each.) We are a development-stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. We believe we have developed cutting edge, Artificial Intelligence, or AI, based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways, with investments from Knorr-Bremse, a world-class manufacturer of braking systems and a leading supplier of safety-critical sub-systems for rail and commercial vehicles. Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s national railway company, recognized us in September 2016 as the winner of its MINDBOX competition for our automated early warning systems to prevent railway accidents. Since our founding in April 2016, we have developed unique auxiliary systems for railway safety, based on image processing technology that provide early warnings to train drivers of hazards on and around the railway track, including during severe weather and in all lighting conditions. Our unique system uses special high-resolution cameras to identify objects up to 2,000 meters away, along with a computer unit that uses AI machine learning algorithms to analyze the images, identify objects on or near the tracks, and warn the train driver of the obstacle and potential danger. Our railway detection system includes different types of cameras, including optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video) and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer which is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train’s locomotive. Our railway detection and classification system includes an image-processing and machine-learning algorithm that processes the data for identifying potential hazards on and around the track. These algorithms are designed to identify and classify objects such as people, animals, vehicles, bridges, junctions, signs, signals along the track, and anomalies. Our railway detection system actively classifies objects by severity to determine if an alarm should be signaled to the train driver. These data collection and classification capabilities can be extended to further use-cases such as predictive maintenance and big-data analyses. Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the six months that ended June 30, 2021. “.

Rail Vision Ltd. was founded in 2016 and has 52 employees. The company is located at 15 Ha’Tidhar St Ra’anana, 4366517 Israel and can be reached via phone at +972- 9-957-7706 or on the web at http://www.railvision.io/.

