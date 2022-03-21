Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 51,730 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $125,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.64. 4,510,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,541. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.94. The firm has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

