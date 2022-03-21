Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $554,113.98 and approximately $167,735.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

