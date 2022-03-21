Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,509 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $136,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $3,590,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $206,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI traded up $21.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.34. 846,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,799. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $406.73 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.02.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

