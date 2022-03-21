Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $141,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.53. 3,625,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,440. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

