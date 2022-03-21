Meme Price Hits $409.51 (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00279390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001238 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.71 or 0.00780853 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

