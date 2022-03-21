Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 101,714 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 674,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $164,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 802,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $195.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.73 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.19 and its 200 day moving average is $208.89. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

