Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 101,714 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 674,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $164,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,770 shares of company stock worth $9,925,380 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,620. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.89. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.73 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

