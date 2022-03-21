Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $198.76 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $198,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

