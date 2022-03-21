Katalyo Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $738,304.94 and approximately $73,568.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.31 or 0.06951544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,850.68 or 1.00085954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

