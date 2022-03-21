Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 950,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $241,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.80. 12,122,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.87, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

