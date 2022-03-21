Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $227.15 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $227,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.71. 1,067,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,609. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $380.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

