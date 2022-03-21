Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $310,077.24 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $310,077.24 and approximately $20,643.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.23 or 0.06950646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,836.25 or 0.99864627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040376 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

